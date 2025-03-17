The venture firm’s landmark second fund also grows its strategic backing to more than 17 industry corporations, making it the only consortium of this size for the maritime value chain

Singapore, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motion Ventures has unveiled its US$100 million second fund (Motion Ventures Fund II or “Fund II”) the largest maritime-focused tech fund to date.

“We launched Motion Ventures with the belief that maritime is entering a new era—one where technology, capital, and industry collaboration converge to redefine the sector’s trajectory. In recent years, we’ve seen digitalisation and decarbonisation shift from ideas to industry imperatives. Fund II goes beyond writing bigger checks; it’s about uniting the right founders, corporate leaders, and strategic allies to accelerate an industry-wide shift, ensuring that solutions can be tested, adopted, and scaled faster than ever before,” said Shaun Hon, Founder and General Partner of Motion Ventures.

Over the next 18–24 months, Fund II aims to deploy cheques of US$250,000 to US$10,000,000 into at least 25 companies, targeting solutions that digitise and decarbonise the global maritime supply chain.

By design, the new fund can now back startups developing more asset-intensive hardware solutions, recognising that maritime innovation demands solutions beyond software alone—an evolution spurred by growing corporate demand for deeper, faster progress in sustainability, vessel operations, and port modernisation.

To date, Motion Ventures has raised more than half of Fund II’s target with investments already deployed in OceanScore and Fernride. These developments cement Motion Ventures position as maritime’s most active investor, having done more than 30 investments across Fund I and Fund II, while expanding its industry consortium to 17 major maritime and supply chain stakeholders across both funds—the broadest partnership of its kind.

Fund II builds on the proven track record of Motion Ventures’ inaugural fund. Launched in 2021, Motion Ventures Fund I has already generated two profitable exits, placing the firm in the top 10% of 2021 vintage VC funds globally. The firm’s broader deal pipeline is underscored by a rigorous investment process, which has seen them evaluate more than 8,000 startups since its inception in 2021.

Nakul Malhotra, Vice President – Emerging Opportunities Portfolio at Wilhelmsen Group said: Being part of Motion Ventures’ journey from a concept into one of the most active maritime investors has been remarkable. We value industry collaboration and are impressed to see the dedication and focus they bring to the early-stage venture capital space for an industry that is hungry for innovative solutions with robust value propositions. With Fund II, they’re scaling that impact even further, and we’re proud to remain a cornerstone partner on this journey.”

Albrecht Grell, Managing Director of OceanScore said: “Maritime is the backbone of commerce, but it’s time to move faster and bolder, especially when building digital solutions in the compliance space. Shaun and the Motion Ventures team get that. Having them on our cap table has fast-tracked our expansion into new markets and helped to unlock access to a strategic network within the shipping community. With their support and deep sector expertise, we’re on track to building our global leadership in maritime compliance solutions.

⁠Jan Holm, Advisor to Motion Ventures said: “The maritime industry is no stranger to complexity, but the challenges we face now—from lowering emissions to digitizing operations—require a new level of collaboration. By pairing ambitious founders with strategic backers, Fund II represents a crucial step forward: bringing together fresh solutions, both digital and hardware-based, and fast-tracking their path to scale. It’s a boost this industry has been waiting for.”

This consortium-driven approach is the cornerstone of Motion Ventures’ value creation. The Motion Ventures Alliance, a network of over 80 seasoned maritime executives, provides portfolio companies with expert mentorship, enterprise access, and swift pilot opportunities.

Looking ahead, Motion Ventures aims to be the catalyst that transforms global maritime supply chains, now backed by the largest dedicated fund in the sector’s history. The maritime digitisation market alone is projected to reach $423.4 billion by 2031, and mounting pressure from regulators and customers alike demands faster progress. Fund II will harness that momentum, uniting startups and industry leaders to deliver cleaner, more efficient operations and, ultimately, shape the future of maritime commerce.

