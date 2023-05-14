MOTHER’S DAY: CHERISH YOUR MOTHER WITH ALL YOUR LOVE – PM ANWAR

For those of us who still have our mothers, cherish them with all your love,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in commemoration of Mother’s Day celebrations today.

He shared that advice when presenting his keynote address at the Unity Government National Convention in Dewan Merdeka, as he urged Malaysians to always honour the sacrifices made by mothers.

“Their sacrifice, guidance, exposure, being your listening ear, and their love, these are hard to replace. Not only are they wives, but also mothers to children, so shower them with love and care.

“Those who have left us, make sure we always pray for them and may Allah forgive them and love them,” the prime minister said.

He was also able to share choice snippets from local artistic legend Tan Sri P Ramlee’s song ‘Sungguh Malangnya Nasibku’, which tells of the life of an orphan who has to make do without both mother and father.

Anwar reflected on the song, sharing that it summed up how he felt when his mother died during his time in prison.

“P Ramlee’s song goes like this ‘...tidak bertempat nak mengadu, alam keliling membisu, kalau ada ayah dan ibu, Tak kan begini nasib ku….’.

“The one time I really cried during my imprisonment, was when my mother passed and I was stuck in prison,” he reminisced.

Mother’s Day celebrations in Malaysia are held on May 14 every year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency