MOTHER AND SON DIE IN BANDAR BAHARU CRASH

ALOR SETAR, An elderly woman and her son died in an accident on Jalan Permatang Kerat Telunjuk near Bandar Baharu last night. Bandar Baharu District police chief, DSP Azmi Mokhtar, stated that both victims, aged 85 and 55 died at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 8 pm, while four other passengers in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries. "Investigations revealed that the Toyota Alphard driven by the male victim, along with five other passengers including his mother, was traveling from Serdang to Bandar Baharu." "The vehicle is believed to have entered the opposite lane and grazed the right side of a lorry driven by a 43-year-old man before veering off the road to the left," he said in a statement today. The bodies of both victims were transported to the Forensic Unit of Kulim Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured passengers received outpatient treatment at the same hospital. "The investigation is ongoing under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Anyone with information a bout the accident can contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Bandar Baharu District police headquarters at 04-4077222 or the investigating officer at 012-2461813," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency