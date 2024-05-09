SERI KEMBANGAN, The Ministry of Transport (MOT) plans to collaborate with HRD Corp to tackle the shortage of commercial vehicle drivers in the country, as the problem can have a significant impact on the industry. Minister Anthony Loke said the government has funds for training to address this problem. "There is a shortage, especially of courteous, adequately trained drivers who meet market demands," he told a press conference at the Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo (MCVE) 2024 here today. Loke said the training would elevate the professionalism of these drivers, including making them more aware of their responsibilities regarding road safety. "The MOT is keen on upgrading the profession, as driving is considered a highly skilled job. Professional truck driving, which involves delivering goods to the people, will see an increase in training for these professionals. "Industry stakeholders are also encouraged to collaborate with the government, and MOT is taking proactive measures for collaboration. Togeth er, we can work out mechanisms to fund the training of drivers as well," he added. MCVE 2024, which showcases local and international commercial vehicle brands, is being held at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) here from today until Saturday. It is open from 10 am to 7 pm and admission is free. The organiser, Asian Trucker Exhibition Sdn Bhd, said MCVE 2024 is the sixth to be held and is Malaysia's biggest commercial vehicle expo focusing on future transport solutions. Members of the public can visit www.mcve.com.my for more information. Source: BERNAMA News Agency