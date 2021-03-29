Most Pinoys aware of Covid-19 vax: poll

MANILA – Almost all Filipinos are aware of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines developed in select countries, particularly those coming from China and the United States (US), according to the latest survey released by the private polling firm Pulse Asia.

The Pulse Asia’s Feb. 22 to March 3 poll found that 100 percent of adult Filipinos are aware of Covid-19 vaccines developed in China.

There is also high public awareness of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in the US (99 percent), Russia (97 percent), the United Kingdom or UK (96 percent), and India (93 percent), Pulse Asia said.

“Practically, every Filipino adult knows about the vaccine against Covid-19 developed in China, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, and India,” the survey read.

The same survey revealed that a big plurality of adult Filipinos (44 percent) trust Covid-19 vaccines from the US followed by Russia (25 percent), UK (22 percent), India (11 percent), and China (10 percent).

Pulse Asia noted that the majority of the respondents’ top vaccine choice is the Covid-19 jabs developed by Washington-based Pfizer.

“Among Filipino adults inclined to get a Covid-19 vaccine, 52 percent choose the vaccine developed by Pfizer,” it said.

Other Covid-19 vaccines that Filipinos prefer are the vials from China’s Sinovac Biotech (22 percent), UK’s AstraZeneca (6 percent), and Russia’s Gamaleya Sputnik V (3 percent).

Johnson&amp;Johnson, Sinopharm, and Moderna earned 1 percent each in terms of Filipinos’ preference.

“The rest of Filipinos inclined to be vaccinated are either undecided about which Covid-19 vaccine to get (6 percent) or are willing to be injected with whichever vaccine is available (9 percent)," the same survey noted.

Pulse Asia interviewed 2,400 adult Filipinos using a ±2 percentage points error margin at the 95 percent confidence level. Subnational estimates for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have a ±4 percentage points error margin, also at a 95 percent confidence level.

The Philippines has so far secured around one million Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government and some 525,600 Astrazeneca vaccines donated through the Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.

The government targets to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos within the year. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency