﻿Morocco established itself as emerging power, key economic player

Over the last 20 years, Morocco has established itself as a global emerging power and a key economic player in Africa, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG) said.

This is “due to its geographical location, political stability, state-of-the-art infrastructure, ambitious sectoral strategies, high-speed industrialization, green energy development and the many free trade agreements signed with major global economic players,” CCIG wrote on its website.

Morocco offers an environment that is conducive to investment in various sectors: aerospace, automotive, textiles, leather, food and agritech, electronics, tourism, information technology, infrastructure and energy, the Chamber added.

“Despite the impact of the health crisis, major financial institutions are confident in the ability of the Moroccan economy to maintain steady growth in the coming years and in its calling as a regional and international hub,” according to the paper released ahead of the “Market Focus: Morocco” event.

The CCIG in collaboration with the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Morocco (CCSM) is co-organizing this event on April 26, 2022, in Geneva, showcasing investment opportunities in Morocco, a country that plays a major role as a hub for trade and investment into Africa, according to the organizers.

Several major international groups have chosen Morocco as the first step in their conquest of the African market.

To promote economic cooperation between Morocco and Switzerland, several agreements have been signed in the fields of agriculture, transport, energy, and political dialogue. Also, cooperation projects have begun in the field of sustainable tourism.

Source: Philippines News Agency