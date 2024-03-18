More waste segregation efforts pushed to cut costs by 65%

BAGUIO CITY: The city government is encouraging the public to help in further implementing and improving waste segregation and management to help cut the city's expenses by at least 65 percent. 'Proper disposal of garbage is crucial. It should be placed inside the garbage bins, not on top of the bin covers,' Aileen Refuerzo, the city's chief information officer, said Monday. Data from the General Services Office, which manages the city's garbage, show that out of the 550 tons of average daily wastes generated here, about 40 percent are biodegradable while 25 percent are recyclables, which could be managed in the household. Around 35 percent residuals and other wastes are supposedly the only items that leave the houses, disposed of during garbage collection. Thus, Refuerzo said they are encouraging businesses and households to properly segregate their wastes. The city government has been urging people here to reuse items such as cups and straws to minimize wastes that need to be hauled to Capaz, Tarlac, w here an engineered sanitary landfill is located due to the absence of an ecological landfill here. The city government spends about PHP2,200 for every ton of garbage brought to the landfill. The General Services Office has reported that about PHP200 million is being spent for the city's waste disposal annually The city earlier approved Ordinance 30-2018 or the "Baguio no plastic policy", prohibiting business establishments from using plastic or styrofore as a waste management and environment protection effort. Refuerzo said discipline and a sense of responsibility are among the keys in making the city's waste reduction efforts a success. Authorities estimate that each individual produces at least half a kilo of garbage every day, thus the importance of minimizing waste generation. For cleanliness' sake Maria Guadalupe Della, assistant chief of the GSO, in an earlier press release, said the Central Business District produces the most waste. She said garbage from the CBD is collected twice a day while t hose from the households are collected once a week. Della said the large amount of annual expense for waste disposal could have been spent on more valuable projects that can benefit the communities. She said the local government is working out ways for a long-term waste management system but noted that residents and tourists should contribute to this effort. Earlier this month, the city government also approved an ordinance for the regular conduct of e-waste trade fair and waste recycling fair. Source: Philippines News Agency