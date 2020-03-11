More war materials, bomb-making components found in Maguindanao

Government forces found more war materials and bomb-making components in former lairs of the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in the peripheries of the province following the military's week-long air and ground assaults.

Lt. Colonel Edwin Alburo, commander of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion (IB), said the war materials were found by troopers in the mountains of Ampatuan, Maguindanao, on Tuesday afternoon.

“The area was the site where intense firefight erupted between government forces and the BIFF since March 1,” Alburo said, adding the airstrikes and artillery bombardment were carried out against the BIFF during the series of armed engagements.

Aside from war materials, the military also recovered a black flag of the terror Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and personal belongings of BIFF radicals who fled the heavy bombardments the past several days.

“Fourteen BIFF and four soldiers died during the week-long gun battles in the mountains of Maguindanao,” Alburo said.

He said a total of 18 improvised explosive devices, bomb components, and war materials were recovered in the clash sites.

Meanwhile, the local government of Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao has declared the resumption of classes in all levels Wednesday following suspension the day before as military airstrikes pounded on BIFF positions in neighboring municipalities of Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer.

“The loud noises of military bombardment in the nearby towns could be heard from the center of Shariff Aguak so the mayor ordered for the suspension of classes," said Datu Anwar Kuit Emblawa, the executive secretary of Shariff Aguak Mayor Marop Ampatuan.

Emblawa said work in the municipal hall continued unhampered despite military operations in the nearby towns.

Source: Philippines News Agency