More tourism workers to get pandemic aid

Tourism workers from non-accredited but government-licensed establishments are now qualified to apply for the Covid-19 financial aid, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Thursday.

This, after the agency and the Department of Labor and Employment, amended its joint memorandum circular for financial assistance and cash-for-work program aimed at helping displaced workers in the tourism sector due to the pandemic.

“With this amendment, the Cash Assistance Program under the Bayanihan II can benefit more displaced workers, especially those in the informal sector,” Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

Local government units (LGUs) and tourism enterprises are instructed to extend assistance in the completion of documentary requirements for qualified tourism workers.

The JMC expanded coverage includes the following beneficiaries:

– Displaced tourism workers in DOT-Accredited primary tourism enterprises;

– Displaced tourism workers in DOT-Accredited secondary tourism enterprises;

– Displaced tourism workers in LGU-Licensed (non-DOT-accredited) primary and secondary tourism enterprises;

– Displaced TSS Providers;

– Displaced Workers of Tourism Support Service enterprises;

– Displaced members of TSS associations; and

– Members of registered Community-Based Tourism Organization

Employees entitled to cash assistance also include those who have been recipients of the following programs:

– Department of Social Welfare and Development Social Amelioration Program (SAP);

– DOLE COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program Under BAYANIHAN 1;

– Social Security Systems Unemployment Benefits (starting April 1); and

– Department of Finance Small Business Wage Subsidy (SBWS) (starting April 1).

The coverage also takes into “special consideration” displaced workers in LGUs heavily dependent on tourism, such as island destinations, or top tourism sites as may be determined by the DOT regional office.

As of Feb. 2, a total of 183,499 workers from 9,728 establishments, organizations and associations nationwide were approved as beneficiaries.

The cash aid for some 158,166 workers amounting to PHP790.83 million was already remitted to payment centers.

Qualified beneficiaries of the program are urged to get in touch with the designated Focal Persons of the DOT regional offices in their respective areas.

The list is accessible through this link: https://tinyurl.com/3qoutwv8