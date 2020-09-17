More than 6K Pasay students get P3-K aid

Some 6,453 elementary and secondary students in Pasay City will receive financial assistance worth PHP3,000 each from the local government until Sept. 21.

Under the city’s Financial Assistance to Students Program, the local government has begun the distribution of the cash assistance last Sept. 16.

Among the beneficiaries who will be receiving cash aid include 4,174 students enrolled at the Timoteo Paez Elementary School, 2,279 students from Pasay City North High School-TRAMO, and Alternative Learning System (ALS) students.

The city government has earlier provided financial assistance to 45,556 students of 24 public schools within the city during the distribution schedule on Sept. 2 to 7.

In a statement, Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said the students’ cash aid will be covering PHP1,000 monthly allowance from January to March of the school year 2019-2020, which is aimed at helping them with their daily expenses amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

She added that the city government will also provide a PHP1,000 cash allowance to about 5,000 travel city scholars who are “poor and deserving high school and college students” enrolled in 54 private schools in Pasay.

On the other hand, the local government continues to provide weekly nutritious food packs to families of Covid- positive patients in the city.

The mayor reminded the residents to adhere to the government’s health protocols and quarantine measures to help curb transmission of Covid-19. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency