Latest News

More than 50K unaccompanied child migrants went missing in Europe

ATHENS: More than 50,000 unaccompanied child migrants went missing after arriving in Europe, a survey by a European journalism project revealed Tuesday. 'Italy has the highest number of registered missing unaccompanied minors, with 22,899, followed by Austria (20,077), Belgium (2,241), Germany (2,005), and Switzerland (1,226),' according to the Lost in Europe project, which gathered data from 13 European countries from 2021 - 2023. The survey said the number of missing children may be even higher because data is often unreliable and incomplete, and many European countries do not collect data on missing unaccompanied minors. 'These shocking findings underscore the seriousness of the issue, with thousands of children missing and their whereabouts unknown,' it said. 'The increased number of reports on missing unaccompanied minors serves as a sharp reminder of the giant iceberg that looms beneath the surface,' Aagje Ieven, head of Missing Children Europe, said. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.