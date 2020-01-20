More than 50K families affected by Taal eruption

The number of families in three provinces affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano has climbed to 50,599 or equivalent to 203,763 persons, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, NDRRMC's update shows that about 26,767 families or 104,377 individuals are in 408 evacuation centers while 17,391 families or 69,755 persons are aided outside. The remaining families, whose houses are within the 14-kilometer danger zone, took shelter with their relatives.

This number of affected families -- from the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna -- is higher than the 22,472 reported Friday last week.

Damage to agriculture in the three provinces was placed at PHP3,061,424,549.

The provincial governments of Batangas declared a state of calamity effective January 13, and Cavite on January 15.

Several towns in Batangas, including Agoncillo, Balete, Sta. Teresita, Talisay, and San Nicolas are under total lockdown amid a continuing threat of the hazardous eruption of Taal Volcano.

The towns of Lemery, Taal, and Laurel are in partial lockdown.

Source: Philippines News Agency