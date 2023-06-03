MORE THAN 50 YEAR-OLD MARKETS TO BE GIVEN PRIORITY FOR UPGRADING, REBUILDING – NGA

The government will give priority to upgrading or rebuilding of markets that are over 50 years old, said Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said this was to ensure the comfort of traders and the public.

"As we know, many public markets, like the one in Taiping, are under construction. If possible, I want the project in Taiping, which is a national heritage, to be ready for the 150th-anniversary celebration of the Taiping Heritage Town next year," he told a press conference after visiting the Ayer Tawar Market here today.

Meanwhile, Nga said his ministry had allocated RM5.48 million for 24 infrastructure development projects, as well as upgrading works, in the Manjung district.

He said the allocation included for the rebuilding of the Ayer Tawar Market, here.

"The Ayer Tawar Market, which is 50 years old, needs to be rebuilt because of its dilapidated building. The estimated total cost of rebuilding the market is RM3.5 million,” he added.

According to Nga, the rebuilding of the Ayer Tawar Market with the Green Building Index (GBI), to provide solar energy, as well as make it comfortable and customer friendly, will make it a new landmark in Manjung, which is known as a Tourism and Maritime Town.

He said the allocation also included RM500,000 each for upgrading of the Beruas Market and a hawker kiosk in Jalan Gapis, Seri Manjung, and RM100,000 to upgrade the lighting system in the Seri Manjung and Lumut towns.

The ministry, through the Local Government Department (JKT), he said, would continue to work with local government authorities (PBT) to realise all the planned development to improve the quality of services and the well-being of the people.

Earlier, Nga went to visit Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Ayer Tawar and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Ayer Tawar, as well as Kampung Baru Ayer Tawar, which is also known as Disneyland, to inspect the basic facilities available there.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency