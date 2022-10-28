More than 1K rescued from massive flooding in NegOr

More than a thousand individuals are taking shelter in a gymnasium in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental after they were rescued and evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to the massive flooding caused by heavy rains in the central district.

Lt. Col. Romeo Cubo, Guihulngan police chief, said in an interview on Thursday that the individuals, coming from more than 187 families, were displaced by floodwaters after the river in Sitio Bateria of Barangay Poblacion overflowed and inundated many sub-villages.

“Floodwater rose to as high as the roofs of some houses but we were lucky that people heeded our call for pre-emptive evacuation earlier, as soon as we saw the river’s water level rising so fast,” Cubo said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Rescuers who responded and helped in the evacuation included those from the local police, the Special Action Force, the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and barangay officials.

No casualty was reported although a pick-up truck was partly submerged in the river after its driver tried to cross a bridge.

The driver managed to jump out of the vehicle and some people helped bring him to safer ground. Other responders were able to tie some ropes to the truck before it could be carried downstream by the floodwaters.

Cubo said the flooding was triggered by non-stop rains since Tuesday evening, brought about by Paeng, which is now a tropical storm.

The evacuees spent the night at the gymnasium, and were provided with relief goods by local government officials and the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Responders from various agencies and civilian groups also helped pitch modular tents for the evacuees’ temporary shelter.

The city government is still collating data on the exact number of affected families and individuals as some were still coming in for assistance, Cubo said.

He said some residents began returning home on Thursday to clean their homes after the flood although many were still staying at the evacuation center, especially senior citizens and children.

Meanwhile, a situation report from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said minor landslides were reported along some barangay roads in Guihulngan City while a tree fell along the national highway in Ayungon town.

Classes were suspended in Canlaon City, Amlan, Mabinay, Vallehermoso, Tayasan, Ayungon, and Jimalalud.

Source: Philippines News Agency