﻿More than 11K houses damaged by ‘Agaton’: NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday reported initial 11,279 houses were damaged by Tropical Depression Agaton in eight regions, which battered a large part of the country last week.

These areas are in Regions 5,6,7,8, 10, 11, 12, and the Caraga.

Of these, 10,519 are classified as partially damaged and 760 as totally damaged. Damage to agriculture was estimated at PHP257,025,441 in Regions 6, 8, 10, 12, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage was placed at PHP6,950,000 in Regions 6, 7, 10, and the BARMM.

Families affected by “Agaton” are placed at 600,062 in 2,427 barangays in Regions 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Caraga and the BARMM.

To date, there are 450 evacuation centers sheltering 29,978 families with the remainder being aided by families and friends.

The NDRRMC has so far confirmed 18 deaths, six injured and seven missing due to the effects of “Agaton”.

Still undergoing validation are reports of 160 dead, two injured and 104 missing.

Source: Philippines News Agency