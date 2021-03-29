More than 10K Pasig front-liners vaccinated

MANILA – Some 10,189 healthcare workers (HCWs) in Pasig City have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Friday.

In a Facebook post, the city government said HCWs from various hospitals, Covid-19 referral centers, Centralized Quarantine Facility, and village health centers received their first doses of vaccines.

A total of 6,640 were administered with AstraZeneca vaccines while 3,549 received the China-made Sinovac since the city vaccination drive began the first week of March.

The city has also started covering private health professionals and workers affiliated with private medical and dental clinics.

"We are still in the process of vaccinating our healthcare workers who are the topmost priority for the Vaccination Program as set by the Department of Health. If you belong to other priority groups, please wait for further announcements concerning your group," the local government said in a statement, urging more HCWs to participate in the vaccination campaign.

Mayor Vico Sotto earlier said their public and private hospitals are nearing full Covid-bed capacity.

He thus reminded anew residents to stay at home as much as possible and adhere to the health protocols amid the continuing spike of Covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 9,595 new cases that upped the active cases total to 118,122.

There were also 481 new recoveries for an overall toll of 581,161 out of 712,442 confirmed cases.

Pasig City has 1,335 active cases, including 162 new infections, as of Saturday. There are a total of 11,980 recoveries and 483 deaths out of the 13,798 total confirmed cases since March last year.

The city Covid-19 referral center in Pasig City Children's Hospital, meanwhile, announced that it is in urgent need of at least 30 nurses.

Healthcare professionals are encouraged to apply online by submitting their resume and Professional Regulation Commission license via email to pasigcovidtf@gmail.com, with this subject format: Application_Nurse for the COVID 19 Referral Center_Last name (example: Application_Nurse for the COVID 19 Referral Center_dela Cruz).

Accepted applicants will receive a salary of PHP2,500 per duty. They must render 12 duty shifting hours. Free personal protective equipment and accommodation will be provided.

For more inquiries, applicants may contact hotline number 8643-2222 local 611. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency