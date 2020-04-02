More than 100K farmers in W. Visayas to benefit from DA cash aid

More than 100,000 rice farmers in Western Visayas stand to receive PHP5,000 cash assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA) as government support amid the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The assistance is being made available to farmers with a farm size of half hectare up to two hectares. Their names should be in the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture (RSBSA), Remelyn Recoter, Regional Executive Director of the DA Regional Field Unit in Western Visayas, said on Thursday.

The release of assistance for the first batch, intended for farmers of Iloilo, is ongoing, she said in a phone interview.

“We started since the start of the enhanced community quarantine in Panay (March 17),” she said.

Some PHP240 million fund will be released for around 46,000 farmers in Iloilo through the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), which in turn also partnered with the M. Lhuillier as its remittance center.

The recipients have to wait for the letters coming from the DA to be delivered to them by their respective local government unit.

The letter will be presented to the remittance center when claiming for assistance. Recoter said that currently they are preparing some 13,000 letters.

“Hopefully within the month of April we can complete it because we would like to cope with our target,” she said.

Meanwhile, the encoding is also ongoing for the second batch. The names of around 55,000 farmers from Aklan, Antique, Capiz and Negros Occidental have been encoded as of Wednesday (April 1) to be submitted to the DA central office.

The second batch will be coursed through the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), which may be released through cash cards. They have until end of the Holy Week to complete the encoding.

Meantime, the Survival and Recovery Assistance (SURE) aid will be made available to farmers who failed to qualify to receive the cash assistance.

They can avail of the interest-free and non-collateral loan amounting to PHP25,000.

Recoter said that they are still waiting for guidelines under the social amelioration program for SURE.

She also would like to know if those who availed of the assistance from DA are still eligible to receive support from other national government agencies (NGAs). Source: Philippines News Agency