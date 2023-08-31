MORE THAN 100,000 PEOPLE THRONG PUTRAJAYA FOR NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION – FAHMI

More than 100,000 people attended the National Day 2023 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here today, the first organised by the Unity Government, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said some of the visitors started gathering at the venue after Maghrib prayers last night because they were excited to be a part of the colourful event.

“Some came from Kedah, Perak and even further to witness first-hand this big celebration. This is our (Unity Government) first National Day celebration and the team has worked hard since February,” he told a press conference at the Media Centre after the celebration.

Fahmi, who is chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Celebration Main Committee, expressed satisfaction with the successful organisation of the celebration, especially the smooth dance presentations, parade and aerial display.

He also conveyed his appreciation and thanks to all parties who had contributed their energy and ideas to make a success of the historic event.

Fahmi said the gesture of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in mingling with the crowd at the end of the celebration would serve as the most beautiful memory for him and others present.

“The secretariat and I are grateful to their Majesties for spending time to meet and greet the people after the celebration although it was unscheduled," he said.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah spontaneously spent about one hour exchanging greetings and taking selfies with parade participants and visitors.

Fahmi also urged Malaysians to continue flying the Jalur Gemilang and playing patriotic songs until the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 in Kuching, Sarawak.

Themed 'Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan', this year's National Day celebration involved 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 brass bands, 534 land and air assets, and 100 service animals.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency