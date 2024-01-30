More than 1.6K residents in Surigao City get AICS aid

BUTUAN: At least 1,693 residents from the mainland and island barangays of Surigao City received Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) aid in separate payout activities conducted on Tuesday. In a statement, the Surigao City government said the release of the AICS aid was facilitated by the Office of Senator Imee Marcos, in coordination with the provincial government of Surigao del Norte and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. 'The beneficiaries of the AICS assistance in the different barangays received PHP3,000 each,' the statement said. Also on Tuesday, Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers and Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao II led the distribution activity to the beneficiaries in Barangay Washington, Surigao City. 'We are extending our appreciation to Senator Marcos for her role in securing funds to benefit the residents of Surigao City,' Dumlao said. He noted that the beneficiaries of the AICS payout are residents of the city undergoing difficult situations. Source: Philippines News Agency