More than 1.3K people arrested on 4th night of protests

French police arrested as many as 1,311 people across the country as violent demonstrations over the killing of a teenager continued for a fourth night, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday. About 45,000 police officers backed by armored vehicles were deployed to quell the protests, which included setting fire to dumpsters, cars and damaging buildings. According to the ministry, 79 security officials, including police and gendarmes, were injured overnight. Nahel M., a 17-year-old youth of North African descent, was shot at point-blank range by a police officer on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention. The UN has also expressed concern about the fatal police shooting, urging France to address 'deep issues of racism and discrimination' in its law enforcement agencies.

