More SoCot ex-rebels to undergo job skills training

An additional 50 rebel returnees from parts of South Cotabato province will undergo technical-vocational (tech-voc) training under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) as part of the government’s reintegration program.

Lt. Col. Celestino Daniel, chief of the South Cotabato 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), said Monday the preparations are underway for the inclusion of former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels under their custody in the skills training of TESDA.

He said they are specifically processing the required documents to allow the returnees to take part in the program, which is a component of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

The returnees, who were previously under the NPA’s Guerilla Front 73, surrendered these past months following a series of negotiations facilitated by their unit.

The 1st PMFC’s operational jurisdiction covers Koronadal City and the municipalities of Polomolok, Tupi, Tampakan, Tantangan.

Daniel said the returnees are currently undergoing profiling and evaluation to establish the proper training program that they should avail.

“We’re looking at enrolling them in tech-voc training that will provide them the opportunity to have stable livelihood when they eventually return to their communities,” he said in a statement.

In late May, TESDA-Region 12 enlisted some 45 former NPA rebels from Lake Sebu town for a skills training program under the agency’s Agripreneurs towards a Collective End (IPEACE) program.

Rafael Abrogar II, TESDA-Region 12 director, said the tech-voc training complements with the financial and livelihood assistance provided to the returnees by the local and national government agencies.

Early this year, some 25 former NPA rebels from Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu graduated and received national certificates (NC) on Electrical Installation and Maintenance-NC II.

Source: Philippines News Agency