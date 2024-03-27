More senators condemn China’s ‘bullying’ vs. PH in WPS

MANILA: More senators on Wednesday expressed their 'disgust' over the recent aggression by the Chinese Coast Guard to Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva described the latest incident, as well as previous aggressions of China against Filipinos, as "totally inhumane, illegal, and barbaric." Villanueva said he is set to file and sponsor a resolution urging the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to take 'all necessary actions' to stop these incidents and update senators on the actions taken by the government. "As one nation, let us set aside our differences and stand together in fighting these bullies. Encroaching our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and at the same time putting the lives of our kababayan (countrymen) in danger is simply unacceptable. We salute our Philippine Navy and the PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) for their gallantry, and the nation thanks them for their bravery in protecting our seas," Villanueva said in his statement. Another senator 'enraged' by the incident is Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, who expressed her support for DFA's lodging of a strong protest against the recent harassment. She also urged the agency to expedite the filing of a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly that will call on China to stop its blatant violence in the Philippine waters. "I also hope the DFA can gather our neighbors in Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam and Malaysia, to stand with the Philippines as we face common security threats and assaults by China," Hontiveros said in a separate statement. She said China should also 'pay for the damages and injuries' caused by its water cannons against Philippine vessels and crew members, as well as the natural resources that were destroyed in WPS. Source: Philippines News Agency