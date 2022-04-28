﻿More seismic stations boost quake monitoring capability

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) boosted its earthquake monitoring capability with the opening of its 115th seismic station in Barangay Punong Pequeño in the municipality of Dueñas in Iloilo on Thursday.

“This is a remarkable milestone because it satisfies our target to establish 115 seismic stations throughout the whole Philippines before the end of term of President Rodrigo Duterte this year,” Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum Jr. said during the inauguration.

The Dueñas, Iloilo Seismic Station to the Philippine Seismic Network allows faster and more accurate issuance of earthquake information to decision-makers, emergency responders, and the general public, he said.

Solidum said the determination of earthquake parameters and the detectability of seismic events will be important inputs for earthquake disaster preparedness and risk reduction.

Every minute the first seismic station in Iloilo province will be sending “state of health” information to the Phivolcs central office.

Solidum said instruments of stations in Aklan and Antique and Roxas City in Capiz are not so sensitive so there is still a need for the evaluation of earthquake records, call their central office, and report whenever there is an event.

Source: Philippines News Agency