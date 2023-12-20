More screening officers to man NAIA as 140K daily passengers expected

MANILA: Over a hundred additional security screening officers will man the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as the number of passengers could reach 140,000 daily this holiday season. "We have 108 newly hired personnel. Fifty-two have been initially deployed at NAIA Terminals 2 and 3, then an additional 56 will be deployed this week also in both terminals," Office for Transportation Security (OTS) spokesperson Kim Marquez told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday. Over 1,000 OTS personnel are currently deployed at the country's main gateway. In a televised briefing Wednesday, Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said 140,000 daily passengers are expected at NAIA this Christmas season. Despite the surge, Marquez said the airport is still under Security Condition Level 1. "Under this level, the security measures being implemented are under normal condition, which means there's no imminent threat," she said. Marquez reminded the public to be aware of the processes and procedures, as well as the list of prohibited items in the airports. The list, she said, can be found on the OTS website and Facebook page. Batan said regular maintenance checks have been implemented on the airport's electrical system to prevent power outage. Source: Philippines News Agency