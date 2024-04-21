ALOR GAJAH, More programmes involving the participation of the Orang Asli community will be conducted in Melaka to expose them to the outside world thus strengthening unity in the state. State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said said short-term courses such as sewing and making cakes or biscuits would also be organised to provide training and improve the skills of the Orang Asli community in order to generate income and improve the economy. "In Melaka, we have more than 2,000 Orang Asli people living in 14 villages and in the Machap Jaya state constituency alone, there are seven Orang Asli villages with a total population of nearly 600 people. 'We have met with tok batin in every Orang Asli village in this state to discuss the implementation of the course and if there is a course they are interested in learning, we will organise it in collaboration with the Community College," he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri open house of the state constituency here last nig ht. Source: BERNAMA News Agency