MANILA: Lawmakers belonging to the newly-formed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas on Thursday said they expect more political parties to join the new administration alliance in line with the unity goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. In a press conference, Isabela Rep. Faustino Dy V said political parties in pursuit of sustainable growth and development in the country are encouraged to join the newly-minted alliance led by President Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. 'I can imagine that the President's statements are very clear, that he still wants unity, he still wants everyone to be unified under the current administration because pare-pareho naman po ng layunin ng bawat partido, na itulak ang progreso, ipagpatuloy ang progreso ng ating bansa (every party has the same goal: to pursue sustainable progress in our country). So, I can imagine that the other political parties will still be welcome if they decide to coalesce or align with this new alliance,' Dy said. "Napakataas po ng morale ng mga members at syempre (The members' morale is running high and of course), we expect other parties to join this alliance also in the next few months maybe," Dy added. Manila Rep. Ernesto Dionisio Jr. said President Marcos' unity message during Wednesday's forging of the alliance between Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) and Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) resonates with coalition members. 'And you know, we are very fortunate to have a President who really adheres to the word unity. Talagang niyayakap niya ang lahat (He truly embraces everyone). So, as long as you are joining the vision of our President for progress, there is no reason para hindi ka sumama (for you not to join),' Dionisio said. In his message, Marcos emphasized the importance of collective action between the executive and legislative branches of government, especially in crafting and implementing transformative programs and policies. 'We have to position the Philippines in a way that we'll take advantage of the new economy. And to do that, we have to make some very fundamental and structural policy changes,' Marcos said. The President also said unity would remain the government's battle cry as he noted the people's increased support and participation in the task of nation-building. To maintain unity in the coalition in the days ahead, Dionisio said they expect the alliance leadership to resolve divisive issues, including those they would confront in the fielding of common candidates in the May 2025 elections and in future electoral exercises. 'I think that the leadership of both parties will resolve any possible local issues or conflict, being ang pagsasama (working together) involves unity. So, I think that's the message and hopefully, everything will turn out best,' Dionisio said. During the alliance signing, Romualdez said the the Lakas-CMD-PFP alliance is more than just a political union, as it represents a 'collective commitment' to the prosperity and welfare of every Filipino and heralds a new era of governance 'founded on integrity, transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.' He pointed out the alliance aligns its initiatives with the strategic direction of President Marcos, striving to implement policies that boost the economy, improve infrastructure, and elevate health and educational systems. 'We are dedicated to sustainable development that addresses both present and future needs, securing a prosperous legacy for the generations that will follow,' Romualdez said. Source: Philippines News Agency