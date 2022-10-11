More plebiscites seen before year-end as BSKE reset looms

An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said there is a possibility of holding more plebiscites for the remainder of this year.

Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said the plan would depend on the fate of the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on whether it will push through or not.

“We might be moving other scheduled plebiscite earlier. We have already scheduled several in January. If BSKE is postponed. Let’s see if we can have one or two plebiscites this December,” the poll body official said in a press briefing.

She noted that having the BSKE postponed gives them several dates this year to hold plebiscites.

One plebiscite is scheduled for early next year — the conversion of the municipality of Baliwag in Bulacan into a component city of the province on Jan. 14.

The bill postponing the BSKE is just awaiting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature before it becomes law.

Once signed into law, the village and youth polls will be moved to the last Monday of October 2023.

The poll body has successfully held four plebiscites in the past months, in a barangay in Abel, Saranggani on Aug. 20; in Calaca, Batangas and Maguindanao plebiscites on Sept. 3 and 17, respectively.

The most recent plebiscite was held in Ormoc City last Oct. 8.

Source: Philippines News Agency