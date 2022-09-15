More physical abuse cases come in: DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday it has received more complaints against physical abuse or corporal punishments in schools in the country since it launched the DepEd complaint email and hotline last week.

In a press briefing, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said they have received complaints as late as last weekend.

“Mas marami nag-e-email. Ang karamihan ng complaints na natanggap namin would be more on corporal punishment (We get more emails. Most of the complaints we have received were about corporal punishments),” Poa said.

He noted that the process in dealing with these complaints includes direct coordination of DepEd with complainants via return call, direct coordination with regional offices for verification and pursuance of investigation, if need be, as well as continued communication with complainants for the progress report.

However, Poa refrained from giving more details on the initial complaints, saying their handling is of “utmost confidentiality.”

Meanwhile, he said the increase in reported cases proves that the department’s complaint hotline and email are efficient.

“Ikinagagalak po namin na they really used ‘yung ating announced last week na email address and hotlines (We are delighted that they used the email address and hotlines we announced last week),” he said.

So far, the DepEd has received 10 to 20 complaints since the launch of the complaint email and hotline.

Sexual harassment update

Poa once again urged victims of alleged sexual harassment in Bacoor, Cavite to come forward and file their complaints.

He made the statement as complaints have yet to be prepared against two out of the seven teachers allegedly involved in sexual harassment due to a lack of evidence.

“Doon po sa dalawang natira, kasi five out of seven, wala pa rin po kaming nakukuhang complaint regarding that. But once na magkaroon po complaint regarding that na ibigay sa school, sa SDO, or kahit man sa regional office ay pwede na po nating simulan kung may basehan (For the two, since five out of seven [have been administratively charged], we still have not received any complaint regarding that, but once we have it, from the school, or schools divisions office, or even the regional office, we can start [the investigation] if we have basis),” he said.

The other five teachers have been placed under a 90-day preventive suspension, while the administrative procedure is ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency