More MRF centers opened in Bacolod City

BACOLOD CITY: More materials recovery facility (MRF) centers have been opened here to accept recyclable waste from residents who can exchange their trash for a digital raffle entry and have a chance to win prizes every week.

As of Friday, private garbage contractor IPM-Construction and Development Corp. (CDC) has already established six MRF centers located in Barangays 13, 14, Banago, Vista Alegre, Bata and Mansilingan.

“Residents can just proceed to the MRF and exchange their trash for a raffle entry for a chance to win five kilos of rice,” the city government said in a statement.

During the period Feb. 11 to 17, a total of 14 winners received five kilos of rice each.

At the MRF center, which is open from Saturday to Friday, a resident can be assisted in setting up a bXTRA account online to be able to exchange each kilo of recyclable waste such as plastics, papers and metals for one digital raffle entry.

IPM-CDC has partnered with bXTRA Philippines for the implementation of its "Trash to Cashback” program.

Also, IPM Holdings Inc.'s unit, Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies (BEST) Inc,. has set up a My Basurero Eco-Community Center (MBE-C) at the back entrance of the Bacolod City Government Center to accept recyclable waste that can be converted to environmental points and exchanged for various items.

Details of the “Clean It to Win It” program can be accessed at the Bacolod IPM-CDC Waste Management System through https://qrco.de/ipmcdcbacolod.

“We encourage residents nearby to bring their recyclable plastics (to the MRF) to earn environmental points, and residual waste for a chance to join the ‘Clean It to Win It’ raffle,” Department of Public Services officer-in-charge Ma. Fe Trespuentes said.

During the launch of the "Trash to Cashback” in the city last September, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the program is one way to achieve effective zero waste management, which is one of his administration's priority programs.

Source: Philippine News Agency