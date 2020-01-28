More materials recovery facilities eyed for Dumaguete villages

The city government here through its Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) is looking at establishing additional Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in the barangays to help address the growing problem of garbage disposal in the city.

The mayor is appealing for the barangays to establish their own MRFs with the possibility of funding their construction to ensure a more sustainable Solid Waste Management program, according to a statement from the City Public Information Office over the weekend.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has already started the implementation of the Safe Closure and Rehabilitation Plan of the Candauay dumpsite as approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), according to City Public Information Officer Dems Rey Demecillo.

The central MRF where residual wastes from the barangay MRFs will be brought is almost complete, while the city is also preparing for the construction and establishment of a sanitary landfill currently being reviewed by the DENR.

The barangays that are operating their own MRFs are Junob, Piapi, Bantayan, Calindagan, and Looc.

Two others in Candauay and Camanjac will soon have their MRFs operational.

The nongovernment group War on WasteNegros Oriental, the proponent of the Zero Waste CitiesDumaguete project, had initiated the MRFs with some funding in the barangays of Looc, Piapi, and Bantayan.

Clustering of barangays for a shared MRF for those who do not have spare land is also being recommended.

Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2003 mandates all barangays to enforce the directive for residents to segregate their trash and practice the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

MRFs can help drastically reduce the volume of garbage being collected and brought to the open dumpsite in Barangay Candauay, and these facilities can also provide additional income for residents, such as wastepickers and segregators, among others.

Source: Philippines News agency