MORE MADANI KNOWLEDGE-SHARING EVENTS SHOULD BE HELD – MOHD NA’IM

The ‘Majlis Ilmu MADANI’ knowledge-sharing event, such as the one held at the Putra Mosque, Putrajaya yesterday, should continue to be organised as it can help form a courteous and knowledgeable society, says Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar.

The programme, he said, would also help create a peaceful and prosperous nation.

"This is in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who wants to build a MADANI society. How do we build a good nation, which is bestowed with the forgiveness of God, if the people are not among the knowledgeable?

"We can see for ourselves, such knowledge gatherings are often held by him (Anwar) no matter in Seri Perdana, mosques or surau, where the effect is to create a knowledgeable society,” he told Bernama at the launch of the book 'Kedaulatan Malaysia: Governan Utama Negara' here today.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya (UM) sociopolitical analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi suggested that the event be expanded nationwide to ensure a more comprehensive impact on the people.

He said that if the programme was held in every state, it would facilitate the people to participate in it and understand the concept of MADANI as the main element of inculcating courtesy, trust and virtue in raising the dignity of people's lives in the country.

"All Malaysians need to understand MADANI in the current context. I think these MADANI knowledge-sharing events should not only be held in Seri Perdana but also at the state level, by agencies, public and private higher education institutions, because activities like this really have a positive impact on the people," he said.

He also suggested that Muslim figures from the ASEAN region such as from Indonesia, southern Thailand or Cambodia be invited to share their understanding and views on the MADANI concept in the regional context.

However, he said, the matter needed to be refined so that the true understanding of the values of MADANI reached the people, and which could bring about changes to the country’s economy, society, and way of life.

Yesterday, more than 18,000 Muslims attended the event with the Prime Minister at the Putra Mosque, Putrajaya.

Two renowned Muslim scholars, namely the former grand mufti of Egypt, Shiekh Prof Dr Ali Juma'ah Al Azhari and the founder and principal of Dar Al Mustofa in Tarim, Yemen, Habib Umar Bin Muhammad Bin Salim Ben Hafidz, shared knowledge with the audience.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency