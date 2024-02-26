More Kadiwa Pop-up stores underway as PHLPost supports DA

MANILA: More consumers will have access to affordable commodities as the Philippine Post Office (PHLPost) opened a Kadiwa site in Bataan as support to the Department of Agriculture (DA). In a news release on Monday, PHLPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos said the opening of more Kadiwa sites is underway. 'PHLPost will continuously support the government initiative of whole-of-government approach wherein government agencies join hand-in-hand to realize the lead agency's project objective,' he said. The first PHLPost Kadiwa pop-up store was launched in Mariveles on Feb. 23. 'PHLPost will always (be) ready to assist the Department of Agriculture and the LGUs (local government units) in establishing more Kadiwa stores in the region,' Northeast Luzon Area 2 Director Merma Abalos said. Post offices in Tarlac and Olongapo City, meanwhile, are set to open their Kadiwa pop-up stores on March 15 and March 25, respectively. The DA, under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., continues to help local prod ucers and offer affordable agricultural commodities to consumers through the operation of Kadiwa stores in Metro Manila and other select provinces nationwide. Source: Philippines News Agency