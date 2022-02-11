﻿More infra projects rising in BARMM

More government infrastructures are rising in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), an unprecedented move under the new autonomous political entity established under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The BARMM was officially formed after a two-part plebiscite held in January and February 2019 following the signing by President Duterte of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“These are the dividends of peace,” BARMM Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua said in a statement on Thursday.

The two-year-old BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi; the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, and Lamitan; and the 63 villages in six towns of North Cotabato.

The 63 villages in North Cotabato are now called the BARMM’s Special Geographic Area (SGA).

On Wednesday, BARMM officials, led by Macacua, held a groundbreaking ceremony for a public market and inauguration of a town hall in the Midsayap cluster of the SGA.

Others in attendance were BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, Public Works Minister Eduard Guerra, SGA Administrator Kellie Antao, and Col. Jovencio Gonzales, the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade commander.

The public market, with an allocation of PHP15 million, will be built in Barangay Kapinpilan.

On the other hand, the newly-completed two-storey barangay hall worth P3.5-million was built in Barangay Sambulawan.

Both projects were funded by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), through the Bangsamoro Local Economic Support Service (BLESS) for the public market; and the Local Government Facilities Development Project (LGFDP) for the barangay hall.

Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, said public markets rising across strategic locations in the region are among the priority projects of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

“Public market would provide a venue for locals who want to sell their products while encouraging individuals from other places to trade their commodities as well,” Sinarimbo said.

He said once the market project is completed, people will converge and vendors will no longer bring their goods to other markets.

“Market places are engines for economic development,” Sinarimbo said.

Macacua said the new market resembled the traditional one where exchanges of goods and other business activities transpire but with a unique feature.

“All goods and services available in Bangsamoro marketplaces are halal and approved by Islam,” he said.

Meanwhile, Barangay Sambulawan Chairman Kadir Abdul was emotional in welcoming the new barangay hall structure in his village, describing it as a fulfillment of a long-time dream.

“It only happened now under BARMM through the fulfilled promise of President Duterte for the Bangsamoro,” he said in the vernacular.

“We are also grateful to BARMM for this project because it would make the government closer to our people,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency