More inclusive policies in EARIST after CHED-led talks

MANILA: Enrollees of the Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST) may expect more inclusive admission and student policies after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) initiated a dialogue on Friday. This came after some transgender enrollees were reportedly forced to cut their hair short for school admissions. In an interview, CHED Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III underscored the importance of school-level discussions to come up with agreeable solutions. 'I am happy to report that after our meeting today, both the president of EARIST and our student leaders have agreed on a set of points that they will now do moving forward. On the part of CHED, our role really is to bring groups together," he said. Both parties agreed to allow all students to enroll in EARIST regardless of their hair length; hold questioned provisions on the student handbook related to admission and uniform alongside the conduct of student consultations for policy revisions; and CHED's rollout of worksh ops for best practices in gender sensitivity. EARIST president Rogelio Mamaraldo, meanwhile, thanked the CHED for the initiative and pledged to "do what is right" for their school and students. "This is a wonderful day for us because we have set some uniform goals and objectives, wherein we will be crafting a new policy on those particular issues as discussed with the chairman and student representative and its lawyer," Mamaraldo said. "We will abide by the rules pertaining to that particular issue on gender sensitivity and with regards to enrollment procedure and all others that affect LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer)." The Bahaghari EARIST, meanwhile, said students' gender preference should not affect their opportunities to learn. "We are looking forward to have inclusivity for all students, regardless of LGBTQ+, and also male and female students, because we believe that their hair preferences shouldn't be a hindrance to education," Bahaghari EARIST president Wilfredito Riotoc said. Meanwhile, de Vera also urged other higher education institutions to keep their communication lines open to resolve issues concerning the welfare of their students. "This concern is not only in EARIST. This is happening in many universities in the country," he said. De Vera also called for a review of student policies based on gender sensitivity and inclusivity laws. Source: Philippines News Agency