More GenSan learners prefer modular learning for school opening

Education personnel here have shifted focus on developing more learning modules and related materials in preparation for the opening of classes in August.

The move was in response to the increasing number of learners who prefer the modular learning mode when the formal classes eventually resume amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Department of Education (DepEd) city division superintendent Romelito Flores said in a media forum Thursday.

Flores said the enrollment data from June 1 to 10 in public and private schools here showed that about 70 percent of the learners prefer modular learning over online and blended modalities.

These were learners who have no or limited access to gadgets like cellphones and computers as well as stable internet connection, he said.

“Most parents believed that their children will respond and learn more via the modular mode,” Flores said, citing a survey included in the enrollment forms.

As of June 10, a total of 72,580 learners in elementary, junior, and senior high school have already enrolled in public and private schools based on data released by DepEd city division.

The figure represents 40.77 percent of the projected 178,000 learners in the city who would enroll until June 30.

It said 69,364 of the learners enrolled in public schools, with 33,274 males and 36,162 females. The enrollment data in private schools only reached 3,216, comprising 1,596 males and 1,620 females.

DepEd personnel had targeted around 148,000 enrollees for the school year 2020-2021 in 68 elementary and 26 junior and senior high schools in 14 school districts within the city’s 26 barangays.

Flores said that while their preparations were directed toward modular learning, local schools were also working on the other modalities.

DepEd earlier introduced various alternative learning modes amid threats of the spread of Covid-19.

He said 15 percent of the enrolled learners so far chose online learning and 12 percent preferred the blended mode, which is a combination of modular and face-to-face instruction.

Only 2 percent wanted to pursue supplemental learning modes via television and radio-based instruction.

“We’re continually preparing for the school opening and rest assured all these will complement the shift towards the new normal as we continue to face the Covid-19 threat,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency