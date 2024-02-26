More Filipinos fish in Scarborough shoal as gov’t intensifies presence

MANILA: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Monday more Filipinos are now fishing in the Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough shoal. During the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said Filipino fishing vessels increased as the government intensified its presence in the area. "Kumpara natin nung nakaraang misyon na nasa 21 Filipino fishing boats lang, nitong huling misyon, nasa 44 fishing boats na ang nandoon at nakatanggap ng suporta mula sa pamahalaan (Compared to our last mission where there were only 21 fishing boats, in our last mission, the fishing boats that are already there are 44, they also received aid from the government)," he said. 'Lumalakas na ang loob ng mga mangingisda na pumalaot doon sa lugar at ito ang layunin ng ating pangulo (The courage of our fishers to fish in the area is getting stronger and this is the goal of our President [Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.]),' Nazario added. He also underscored the diversion of maritime action s of the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia since the onset of their regular patrols. 'Sa halip na ang nagkakaroon ng intimidasyon ay yung mga mangingisdang Pilipino, nako-concentrate yung intimidasyon o yung panghaharang doon sa ating barko (Instead of our Filipino fishers bearing the intimidation, the intimidation or blocking attempts are now concentrated to our ship),' he added. The BFAR, in partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), recently concluded yet another successful mission in the Bajo de Masinloc via BRP Sanday. Nazario reported the distribution of around 44,900 liters of diesel, 270 liters of drinking water, and 20 gallons of fresh water to Filipino fishers in the area. The BFAR, meanwhile, assured to support fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea through its LAYAG WPS, which stands for Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yield and Economic Gains from the West Philippine Sea. Nazario said around 66 units of over 60-feet fishing boats are set to be distributed thi s year. 'Mahigit sampu ang naka-target na ibigay sa mga mangingisda ng West Philippine Sea (Over 10 [fishing boats] are targeted to be given to WPS fishers),' he said. The units shall be provided to fishers through the various fisherfolk associations or cooperatives to help increase harvest. Besides this, the BFAR shall also continue rolling out its post-harvest support to fishers in provinces facing the WPS. Source: Philippines News Agency