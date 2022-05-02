﻿More cops up for deployment to secure Samar polls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office will send on Wednesday additional 100 policemen to help ensure peace and order in Samar, comprising the fourth batch of cops deployed in the province for election duties.

PNP Eastern Visayas Regional Director Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the deployment is crucial as they step up their efforts on securing the vote counting machines, precincts, and election-related activities.

“We want to ensure that no untoward incidents or election-related incidents happen in Eastern Visayas, particularly in Samar. We have a task ahead to keep the peace before, during, and after the elections and we will be measured in our performance on how we have maintained and kept the peace,” Banac said in a media statement.

The first batch of policemen sent to Samar one was on March 1 with 235 personnel, followed by the second batch on March 10 with 244 cops, and the third batch on March 30 with 408 police officers.

They will be part of the Regional Special Operations Task Group (RSOTG) that Samar sent for a peacekeeping mission.

Samar province has been prioritized for deployment due to a history of violence and presence of private armed groups.

On May 1, some 15 armed men fatally shot a bystander in Burabod Uno village in Gandara, Samar.

The incident happened just six days after 13 gunmen killed three persons, including a village secretary in Calbayog City, Samar

Source: Philippines News Agency