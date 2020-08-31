More cops get Covid-19

The number of police officers infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 4,068.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service reported 64 new confirmed Covid-19 infections among its ranks.

Most of the confirmed cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 40 and deployed as front-liners to patrol and quarantine checkpoint duties.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,806 personnel have recovered from the disease while the death toll remained at 16.

It is also monitoring 718 probable cases and 2,960 suspected cases.

Earlier, PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, said Central Visayas, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon police offices follow the NCR in terms of areas with the most number of Covid-19 cases among cops.

Cops tested for Covid-19 would observe a 14-day quarantine and undergo another test. Once cleared, they have to rest for seven to 10 more days before going back to duty.

Source: Philippines News Agency