More charges up vs. BIFF leader arrested in Maguindanao Sur

RAJAH: Police authorities here will file additional charges on Wednesday against a sub-leader of the extremist Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) following his arrest during a joint law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Sur recently. Capt. Joel Lebrilla, town police chief, identified the suspect as Lakmodin Manontok Nanding alias 'Marrox,' 45, now detained at the police provincial detention facility. 'Marrox, a sub-leader of the BIFF-Karialan faction, was arrested in the village of Pidsandawan, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday night following a brief firefight,' Lebrilla said in an interview on Wednesday. The firefight broke out during clearing operations at the border of Rajah Buayan and Mamasapano towns by police and military forces. Lebrilla said the gun battle also resulted in the death of the sub-leader's son, identified as Mohammad Nanding. He said Marrox has a pending arrest warrant for attempted murder. Police records showed that Marrox was involved in the 2020 attempt to seize Datu Piang town in Maguindanao del Sur; the burning of the police patrol vehicle; and the bomb attack in 2017 against members of the Army's 40th Infantry Battalion. Lt. Col. Udgie Villan, the Army's 33rd Infantry Battalion commander, said soldiers and police about to serve a warrant of arrest on Marrox were met with gunfire from five BIFF members, triggering a brief shootout. Marrox was arrested, but other BIFF members escaped, leaving behind their slain colleague. Villan said state forces recovered a rifle, ammunition, and personal belongings of the slain extremist. Pursuit operations against the remnants of the BIFF group are ongoing. Source: Philippines News Agency