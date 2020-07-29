More business activities allowed in GCQ areas starting August 1

Some industries under Category 4 will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting August 1.

In a text message Wednesday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) proposal to reopen some economic activities that are currently allowed in areas under modified GCQ (MGCQ).

Starting next month, testing and tutorial centers, review centers, gyms, fitness centers and sports facilities, internet cafés, establishments offering personal grooming and aesthetic services, and pet grooming may start their operations even if they are in GCQ status.

These sectors are only allowed to have a maximum capacity of 30 percent, Lopez said.

For personal grooming services, he said only hair, nail, and skin care services are allowed, while body massage services can only be offered in areas under MGCQ.

“But for testing centers, not more than 10 (persons) per room,” the DTI chief said, adding the need to maintain physical distancing.

He said cybercafés will be allowed only for education purposes.

The IATF also allowed drive-in cinema, a new concept for movie watching, for GCQ areas.

Meanwhile, industries that are left in Category 4 include full body massage, tattoo and body piercing, live events, entertainment industries, libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers, tourist destinations, and schools for language, driving, dance, activating, and voice.

Industries in Category 4 are only allowed to operate in MGCQ areas.

The IATF still prohibits the operation of cockpits and cockfighting and establishments serving primarily alcoholic beverages like beer houses, as well as kid amusement establishments.

In a radio interview Tuesday, Lopez said restaurants are allowed to expand their menu to include alcoholic beverages.

However, this should be limited to up to two bottles per person, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency