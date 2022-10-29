More areas under wind signals as Paeng accelerates

More areas have been placed under Wind Signals No. 2 and 1 as Tropical Storm (TS) Paeng slightly accelerated, the weather bureau said Friday.

In a bulletin sent shortly before noon, the bureau said Paeng was last tracked 220 km. east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, or 305 km. east of Catarman, Northern Samar. It is moving west-northwestward at 25 kph.

Paeng maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 has been hoisted over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, the central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), and Marinduque.

Also under TCWS No. 2 are Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, the northeastern portion of Leyte (Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo), and Biliran.

Winds reaching gale-force strength may prevail in these areas.

Many areas have been placed under TCWS No. 1: Metro Manila, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, the southeastern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, La Paz), the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Pe, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera), the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler), Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, the rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Calamian Islands.

Also under TCWS No. 1 are the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Badian, Dalaguete, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Cadiz City, City of Escalante, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota City, La Castellana, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan), Guimaras, Aklan, the northern and central portions of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Bugasong, Valderrama, Patnongon, San Remigio, Caluya Islands), Capiz, and the northern and central portions of Iloilo (Calinog, New Lucena, Maasin, Estancia, Batad, Oton, Concepcion, Pavia, Duelas, Balasan, Barotac Nuevo, Ajuy, Iloilo City, Anilao, San Dionisio, San Miguel, Mina, Santa Barbara, Barotac Viejo, Leganes, Carles, Dingle, Zarraga, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Alimodian, Dumangas, San Rafael, San Enrique, Badiangan, Banate, City of Passi, Pototan, Lambunao, Lemery, Sara, Janiuay, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal) Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait) and the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago)

Strong winds will be experienced in these areas.

Paeng continues to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are still possible over Quezon, Mimaropa, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may continue to prevail over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the rest of Calabarzon and Mindanao.

Paeng is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes by Saturday. Afterward, it will traverse the northern portion of Camarines Sur, and the eastern portion of Camarines Norte.

Source: Philippines News Agency