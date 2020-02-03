More ARBs installed, get livelihood aid in northern Negros

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Negros Occidental-I capped the month of January with the distribution of land titles, installation, and turn-over of livelihood to beneficiaries in northern Negros.

On January 30, a total of 24 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) received certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to 24.6 hectares of landholdings in Barangay Consing, E.B. Magalona town.

The titles for the land used to be owned by the heirs of Angeles Montinola were turned over in rites led by Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Den Villena.

On January 28, 32 ARBs received titles and were installed on a 53-hectare land in Victorias City.

MARPO Ma. Jade Sollesta spearheaded the on-site installation and monumenting ceremonies in the landholdings located in Barangay XIV.

On January 17, a total of 28 farmer-beneficiaries were also given CLOAs and subsequently installed on 32.85 hectares in Cadiz City.

The distribution and installation rites in the property located in Barangay Luna, formerly owned by the group of Gianinna Consing, were led by MARPO Myrna Omaliao with the assistance of MARPO Zayda Carinal.

The distribution of CLOAs and installation of farmer-beneficiaries are preliminary activities implemented by the DAR to acquire land under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP)-CARP Extension with Reforms through its mandate of redistribution of government and private agricultural lands to landless farmers and farmworkers.

Also in Cadiz City, the DAR Negros Occidental-I turned over chicken layering farm business enterprise under the Convergence on Livelihood Assistance for Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Project (CLAAP) to 71 ARBs on January 22 and 23.

The recipients included 46 members of Hacienda Chambery Farmworkers Association and 25 from the Vagumaco ARB Association, both located in Barangay Caduha-an.

The two organizations are collectively managing the enterprise following the ceremonial project turn-over implemented by the DAR and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The CLAAP, a collaboration between the DAR and the DSWD, aims to expand and increase farmers' access to economic opportunities.

Source: Philippines News Agency