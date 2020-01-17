Moratorium on gov’t dues payment eyed for Taal victims

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said he is set to file a resolution directing the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Social Security System and Pag-IBIG to impose, at the minimum, a 60-day moratorium in the collection of all dues for those affected by the Taal eruption to ease their burden.

Sa mga ganitong trahedya, marami tayong kababayan na di makakapagtrabaho for a very long time.'Yung mga institutions tulad ng GSIS, SSS at Pag-IBIG, kailangan nating suportahan sila at bigyan sila ng moratorium sa pagbabayad ng kanilang premiums and loans para hindi naman maging pabigat sa kanila, Gatchalian said in a media forum.

(In times of tragedy, many of our countrymen cannot go to work for a very long time. To institutions like the GSIS, SSS, and Pag-IBIG, we need to support them and give them a moratorium on the payments of their premiums and loans so that it would not be an added burden to them.)

Importante na mabigyan sila ng palugit na (It is important that we give them a reprieve of), in my estimate, at least 60 days, para gumaan ang kanilang pagbabangon (to ease their recovery), he added.

Gatchalian said he included the payment of premiums, which are among mandated deductions in the salary of workers, in the proposed moratorium because workers would not be able to pay it if they do not work

Earlier, Senator Nancy Binay called on the government financial institutions (GFIs) to impose a six-month to one-year moratorium only on loan payments, including interests.

In my proposal walang babayaran (no dues will be paid). Walang premium, walang principal on loan, wala ring babayaran na iba pa (No premium, no principal on loan, no payment of any other dues) within that period, Gatchalian said.

He said the 60-day moratorium could be extended depending on the situation on the ground.

Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 4, which warns that a hazardous eruption could be coming hours or days. Experts are also warning that in a worst-case scenario, the eruption could last for six months

Dahil ito ay tinatawag natin na (because this is a so-called) force majeure, hindi naman ito kontrolado ng ating mga empleyado, kaya pwede naman nating habaan pa ang (it is beyond the control of our workers, so we could still extend the) moratorium to up to one year, Gatchalian said.

Once the resolution is approved, we would immediately send a copy to the concerned GFIs. Ito ay isang senyales at mensahe sa mga GFI na tulungan ang mga nabiktima ng pagsabog ng Taal (It will be a sign and a message to the GFIs to help the Taal eruption victims), he said.

