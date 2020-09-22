Moore Nanotechnology Opens Process Development Center in Concord, North Carolina

SWANZEY, N.H., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Nanotechnology Systems (“Nanotech”), a leading global supplier of ultra-precision machining systems, announces the grand opening of their Ultra-Precision Machining (UPM) Process Development Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Nanotech has seen significant growth around the world as demand for high-performance optical systems continues to expand. This 3500 ft2 facility will employ Nanotech’s newest technology advancements, to include next generation diamond-turning equipment, state of the art metrology and analysis tools, and hardware process-development activities.

Nanotech made a purposeful decision to have this facility near the UNC Charlotte campus to form a more collaborative relationship with Matt Davies in diamond-turning research and Chris Evans with precision metrology. Mark Boomgarden, President and CEO of Nanotech shared, “For the past two years, we have been actively and strategically searching for new ways to engage the market and academia – solving complicated problems and putting our brand in front of customers and new potential users.” Mr. Boomgarden continued, “Working closely with a US-based university like UNC Charlotte, that has expertise in both ultra-precision machining and metrology , provides a great opportunity for Nanotech to collaborate and advance our product and technology offerings. This is just another step Nanotech is taking to share our commitment to the industry.”

UNC Charlotte is recognized globally for their Center for Precision Metrology, and through the work led by Matt Davies, their diamond-turning expertise is ranked amongst the best in the nation.

Paul Vermette, Vice President of Engineering for Nanotech stated, “Nanotech continues to expand and invest in our product and technology roadmaps, and this Process Development Center will be a key driver in solving the most complicated industry issues.” Mr. Vermette continued, “Nanotech’s focus and investments in both hardware and software technology development is what sets us apart from our competition. Having this Process Development Center closer to the University will allow us to better develop and demonstrate our market-leading equipment and NanoCAM4® software, real-time.”

Rick Tankersley, Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development at UNC Charlotte added, “We are very excited about Moore Nanotechnology’s decision to open their Process Development Center so close to the UNC Charlotte campus. The University has both the technical aptitude and human-resource capital to collaborate at a very high level and expand the research activities on Nanotech’s roadmap. We look forward to supporting and expanding our relationship.”

Matt Davies, the former Director of the Center for Freeform Optics and current Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science at UNC Charlotte commented, “Based on our research and experience manufacturing freeform optics, Nanotech is a global leader in the design, development and deployment of diamond-turning equipment. Having their Process Development Center closer to campus will make future collaboration that much easier. I look forward to working with the Nanotech team.”

Moore Nanotechnology Systems (Nanotech) was founded in Keene, NH in 1997 as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Moore Tool Company. Nanotech is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of state-of-the-art ultra-precision machine tools and associated processes (single point diamond turning, micro-milling, micro-grinding and glass press molding) for the production of advanced optical components in consumer electronics, space, defense, aerospace, lighting, medical and automotive sectors. Moore Tool, founded in 1924 and located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has a long history in the precision and ultra-precision machine tool markets. Today, Moore Tool provides a complete line of high-performance CNC jig grinders, along with contract precision-manufacturing services certified to both ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D. Moore Nanotechnology and Moore Tool are vertically integrated under the PMT Group.

