Moore Nanotechnology Announces Shanghai Tech Center Grand Opening

SWANZEY, N.H., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Nanotechnology Systems (“Nanotech”), a leading global supplier of ultra-precision machining systems, and DKSH, the leading Market Expansion Services Group in greater China, announce the grand opening of their Ultra-Precision Machining (UPM) demo, training and applications center in the Minhang District of Shanghai, China.

The 350 m2 facility will allow Nanotech customers access to both classroom and hand-on demonstration of their model 250UPLV2 compact diamond turning lathe, which is used for the production of spherical & aspherical optical lenses, mold pins, mirrors, freeform optics and other ultra-precise mechanical components. In addition to single point diamond turning, the center will also offer access to associated metrology equipment, Applications Engineering and NanoCAM®4 software-support through the form of training, conferences, and 1:1 meetings.

Scott Gerhart, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Nanotech, stated, “Nanotech continues to see strong growth throughout Asia, to include applications specific to camera modules, consumer-electronic products and automotive segments. It’s the appropriate time to join our regional partner DKSH and demonstrate our commitment to customers through this state-of-the-art center.” Mr. Gerhart continued, “A facility like this is only as good as the people you bring on board to support it, which is why we’re so excited to welcome Dr. David Robinson to the Nanotech Team. Dr. Robinson’s long tenure as Associate Director for Precision Optics at Durham University, UK, coupled with his sterling reputation as a pioneer in diamond turning, makes him the perfect choice to lead these application activities – working hand-in-hand with DKSH.”

Oliver Hammel, Managing Director for DKSH Technology Systems China, added, “The investment we’re making in this world-class facility demonstrates how committed we are to build the brand presence of our key partners in China. DKSH will now be able to provide best-in-class solution-engineering services, along with diamond-turning test cuts, on-site in China. We could not be more pleased to enhance the Nanotech partnership in this dynamic, high-growth consumer and automotive optics space.”

Mark Boomgarden, President and CEO of Nanotech, shared, “Nanotech has seen significant growth around the world as demand for high-performance optical systems continues to expand. Having this world-class applications and training expertise closer to our Asian customer’s design and production facilities will allow us to better demonstrate our market-leading equipment and NanoCAM4 software real-time. DKSH shares our vision of becoming the first name customers consider when purchasing ultra-precision machining equipment, and this is just another step Nanotech is taking to share our commitment to the industry.”

Moore Nanotechnology Systems (Nanotech) was founded in Keene, NH in 1997 as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Moore Tool Company. Nanotech is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of state-of-the-art ultra-precision machine tools and associated processes (single point diamond turning, micro-milling, micro-grinding and glass press molding) for the production of advanced optical components in consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, lighting, medical and automotive sectors. Moore Tool, founded in 1924 and located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has a long history in the precision and ultra-precision machine tool markets. Today, Moore Tool provides a complete line of high-performance CNC jig grinders, along with contract precision-manufacturing services certified to both ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100C. Moore Nanotechnology and Moore Tool are vertically integrated under the PMT Group.

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps companies to grow across the Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. The service portfolio covers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 36 markets with 33,350 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.6 billion in 2019. With its Swiss heritage, DKSH has been deeply rooted in Asia Pacific since 1865. The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,670 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 431.9 million in 2019.

