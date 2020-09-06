Monument in honor of fallen soldiers unveiled in Tarlac

A monument in recognition of the heroism and sacrifices of the fallen Filipino soldiers was unveiled here Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Ramiro Manuel Rey, commander of Northern Luzon Command, together with Defense Undersecretary Ricardo David Jr., led the unveiling of the monument marker and wreath-laying ceremony of the NOLCOM (Northern Luzon Command) Heroes Monument.

The monument is a joint project of the Northern Luzon Heroes Foundation Inc., Clark Development Corporation (CDC), and other stakeholders.

Rey said the monument was designed to honor the humble gallantry and valor of every soldier who had perished in performing their patriotic duties.

He extended his gratitude to all those who have given their time and effort for the success of the project.

“My heart swells knowing that our brothers and sisters in the private sector relentlessly shower the Armed Forces of the Philippine with support. May we continue to work hand in hand to ensure that the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers will not be put to waste and that lasting peace in our communities is achieved,” he said in a statement.

David, who served as guest of honor and speaker, called on the NOLCOM soldiers and its line units to continue pursuing their mission.

“Together, let us finish the task which our fallen heroes gave their lives for,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency