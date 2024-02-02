Month-long anti-drug ops in W. Visayas yield over P51.65-M shabu

ILOILO: The anti-drug campaign of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) has yielded around 7,596.25 grams of shabu valued at over PHP51.65 million in Western Visayas during the first month of the year. The accomplishment was a result of the 166 drug-related operations that also led to the arrest of 230 drug personalities involved in illicit drug activities, the PRO6 said in a statement on Friday. "Through our unity - the police force, the community, and other agencies - the day will come when Western Visayas will be free from drugs for the prosperous future of the generations to come,' PRO6 regional director Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor said. Meanwhile, separate operations in the city and province of Iloilo have resulted in the seizure of over PHP1.61 million worth of shabu and a firearm and the arrest of three drug personalities on Thursday. Lt. Col. Antonio Benitez, Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) chief, said they seized 208 grams of shabu, amounting to PHP1.414 million from alias 'Ruben' and alia s 'John' following a buy-bust in Barangay Tabuc Suba in Jaro district past 9 p.m. of Feb. 1. He said Ruben has a previous arrest record for violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and possession of explosives in 2017. Police seized from the suspects 16 sachets of shabu and a cal. 38 revolver with ammunition. The Pavia town police launched a similar operation in Barangay Tigum, seizing some 30 grams of shabu worth PHP204,000 from suspect alias 'Felipe'. Source: Philippines News Agency