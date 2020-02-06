Monsoon, trough of LPA to bring rains Thursday

The northeast monsoon and the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring rains in most parts of the country Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its forecast that the trough of the LPA was located 705 kilometers east of Davao City as of 3 a.m. It will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao region.

The regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of Mindanao will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 22-30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 20-26 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 13-23 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 26-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency