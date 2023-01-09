Monday forecast: Trough of LPA, ‘amihan’ continue to dampen PH

MANILA: Rains will continue to be experienced across the country on Monday due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region and the southern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands due to the trough of an LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The northeast monsoon will bring rains over the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Mimaropa and the provinces of Quezon and Aurora.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said these areas may possibly experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Light rains also due to the northeast monsoon, on the other hand, will be experienced over the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the whole country will still experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

PAGASA forecast rough to very rough coastal waters over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency