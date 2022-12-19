Monday forecast: Rains across PH due to 3 weather systems

MANILA: Many areas in the country will experience rains, the weather bureau said Monday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Obet Badrina said there is no low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

“However, the trough or extension of an LPA somewhere in Indonesia will cause rains over some parts of the country, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

PAGASA forecast scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to prevail over Romblon province, the Bicol Region, the Visayas and Mindanao due to the shear line and the trough of LPA.

Rains will also be experienced over Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Palawan, Aurora, and Quezon due to the northeast monsoon.

These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA said.

The northeast monsoon will cause light rains over the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and the Visayas.

Rough to very rough seas are likely over the northern, eastern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the seaboards of Southern Luzon, western and eastern seaboards of the Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency